The annual Beta Upsilon Children’s Christmas Shopping Spree was in danger of not happening the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No meetings were held after March. Fundraisers, including the Miss Harrison Pageant, Crawdad Days, Harvest Homecoming and the annual Fall Garage Sale were cancelled.
Shopping chairperson Sarah Newman, President Dianna Grace, Vice President Robin Reeves and Treasurer Chris Royston sent out an email in October to rally all members into action. There would be enough existing funds to send checks to a few area schools. School personnel could then do the shopping for students on their own.
Beta Upsilon members responded in a very generous way be sending personal donations to add to the existing funds. Soon there were enough funds to send to about ten schools, which was closer to the number of schools normally served.
So far, Valley Springs, Bruno-Pyatt, Western Grove, St. Joe and Bergman schools have expressed their appreciation for the usual Christmas gift during a very unusual Christmas season. We are sure the other schools we helped are also grateful for the donations they received.
Beta Upsilon is the local chapter of the national nonprofit organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha. Proceeds from fundraisers go to local, state and national charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.