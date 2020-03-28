Beta Upsilon, local chapter of the international organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha, met on March 4 in the Harness Roofing Meeting Room.
March hostesses Letha Gray, Vicki Hinrichs and Pati Laur served the pre-meeting meal at 6 p.m. The monthly meal is a social activity where members share a meal and spend casual time together before getting down to work.
President Dianna Grace called the business meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. by reading aloud the opening ritual. Secretary Haley Markle gave the roll call. Minutes from the February meeting were approved. Treasurer Chris Royston gave the treasurer’s report. Award chairperson Lela Garrison reminded members to review their worksheets and make sure they have logged all of their service hours. Jonquil chairperson Beth Melton reported that she sent out three cards to local and state members who we felt needed some words of comfort or concern.
ESA State Convention will be held April 24 through 26 in Heber Springs. Local member Haley Markle will be installed as State Parliamentarian for 2020-21 at the convention. She will be a wonderful representative of Harrison on the state level. The state executive board will update any convention changes because of the COVID-19 situation in the weeks ahead.
Pageant chairperson Robin Reeves had previously emailed all members a list of their assignments for the Mr. and Miss Harrison Pageant which will be held April 11 at the Northark Pavilion.
Educational chairperson Cherie Conner presented a “Fun, Facts and Folklore of March” program which included Umbrella Month, the spring equinox and St. Patrick’s Day.
After the group recited the closing ritual together, the meeting was adjourned. Beta Upsilon is a nonprofit organization whose proceeds go to local, state and national charities.
