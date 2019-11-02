Beta Upsilon, local chapter of the international organization Epsilon Sigma Alph, met on Oct. 1 in the Harness Roofing Meeting Room.
Prior to the business meeting, hostesses served the members a delicious Italian meal Oct. hostesses were Dianna Grace, Judy Holt, Julie Ray and Carla Smith.
President Diana Grace called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. by reading the opening ritual. Secretary Haley Markle gave the roll call. Minutes of the Sept. meeting, which had been reviewed earlier by a group email, were approved. Treasurer Chris Royston gave the treasurer’s report. She also shared thank you letters from 2 local charities that had received Beta Upsilon donations in Sept. The Harrison Backpack Program, “No Child Should Go Hungry,” provides food to take home on weekends to families who have this need. The Boone County Imagination Library provides 1 age-appropriate book a month mailed to each enrolled preschool child in Boone County. Beta Upsilon donated $500.00 to each charity from proceeds raised during fundraisers throughout the year.
Awards Chairperson Lela Garrison presented 3 Pallas Athene Awards. Members earn these by achieving points for hours served and for attendance at local, state and national activities. Beth Melton received her 2nd Degree of 3,000 points at the meeting. Cherie Conner also reached her 2nd Degree and Trish Villines reached her 3rd Degree of 5,000 points. They were unable to attend the meeting so their awards will be sent to them.
Chris Royston presented the “Fall Facts Goody Bag” program for Educational Director Cindy McLarty who was out of town. Members were given a goody bag of foil wrapped candy and a scroll. Each one would open their scroll and share her Fall facts with everyone. These included holiday, special events and seasonal notes.
Members were reminded to check the work schedule for the Harvest Homecoming booth on Oct. 4-5 and for the Fall Garage Sale on Oct. 10-12.
The meeting was adjourned after all members recited the closing ritual together. Beta Upsilon is a local, non-profit organization whose funds go to local, state and national charities.
