Trenton Allen
Emily Allen announces the birth of a son.
Trenton Allen was born Saturday, Nov. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
He has one brother, Chase, 3.
The proud grandparents are Juanita and James Curtis of Harrison.
Kylan Jacob Tapprich
Ana Dunsing and Jacob Tapprich announce the birth of a son.
Kylan Jacob Tapprich was born Friday, Nov. 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
He has one sister, Lillian, 3.
Melanie Reese
Milissa and Dennis Robertson announce the birth of a daughter.
Melanie Reese was born Tuesday, Nov. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 7.8 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Jace, 2 and one sister Hailee, 5.
The proud grandparents are Dennis and Sherry Robertson of Bergman.
