Joshua Zander Cox
Cheyenne and Jeremy Cox II announce the birth of a son.
Joshua Zander Cox was born Saturday, Feb. 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 5.4 ounces.
He has one sister, Maddelynn, age 2.
The proud grandparents are Cynthia Cox of Oklahoma, Devonna Cox of North Carolina, Jeremy Cox, Brian Martin, Nikki and Brian Curtis of Texas, Mike and Jodi Wilson of Harrison and Sue Nalley of Harrison.
Bentley Cole Turner
Shelly Sexton and James Turner announce the birth of a son.
Bentley Cole Turner was born Thursday, March 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
He has two brothers, Dallyn, 13 and Jayse, 6.
The proud grandparents are Dawayne Turner of Lead Hill, April Turner of Lead Hill, Franklin D. Sexton of Lowell and Stacey Sexton of Harrison.
Able Thomas “Rooster” Ford
Jessica Martin and Glenn Ford announce the birth of a son.
Able Thomas “Rooster” Ford was born Wednesday, March 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and 6 pounds 13.2 ounces.
He has a sister, Maddie, age 2.
The proud grandparents are Cliff Cottrell of Green Forest, Julie Cottrell of Green Forest and Myrtle Sea of Harrison.
Gevalt Joseph Slawson
Ashlyn and Erik Slawson announce the birth of a son.
Gevalt Joseph Slawson was born Tuesday, March 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
He has one brother, Luke, age 1.
The proud grandparents are Treasa Slawson of Mountain Home, Darvin Slawson of Mountain Home, Richie Nunn of Marshfield, Missouri and Rachel Nunn of Marshfield, Missouri.
