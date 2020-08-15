Adahlia Rosibel Martinez
Jessica Martinez of Berryville announces the birth of a daughter.
Adahlia Rosibel Martinez was born Monday, Aug. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
The proud grandparent is Vilma Martinez of Berryville.
Naomi Star Martinez
Abigail Martinez of Omaha and Juan Jesus Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas announce the birth of a daughter.
Naomi Star Martinez was born Thursday, Aug. 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
She has 3 brothers, Raphael, 6; Malachi, 9 and Simeon, 11 and 2 sisters, Angela, 19 and Joyanna, 16.
The proud grandparents are Juan Martinez, Sr and Lucia Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas; Pamela Roby of Omaha and Bobby Grebe of Hillsborough, Missouri.
Emberly Rayne Dixon
Sarah Lacy and Bryan David Dixon of Hasty announce the birth of a daughter.
Emberly Rayne Dixon was born Tuesday, Aug. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
She has one sister, Skipper, 9 and one brother, Swayze, 4.
The proud grandparents are Mike and Teresa Dixon of Hasty David and Debbi Day of Hasty.
Hannah Hazeline Arbaugh
Eaven Vanatta and Justin Arbaugh announce the birth of a daughter.
Hannah Hazeline Arbaugh was born Wednesday, Aug. 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
She has one brother, George, 2 and 1 sister, Melanie, 5.
The proud grandparents are Summer Vanatta of Welch, Oklahoma, Robert Vanatta, Sr. of Welch, Oklahoma and Karen Arbaugh.
Kyla Noelle Campbell
Kylee and Tyler Campbell announce the birth of a daughter.
Kyla Noelle Campbell was born Monday, Aug. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
She has one sister, Reyna, 2.
The proud grandparents are Donna Lasater of Marble Falls, Jamie Lasater of Marble Falls, Becky Campbell and Allen Campbell.
Emmie Rose Davenport
Shelby and Whit Davenport of Yellville announce the birth of a daughter.
Emmie Rose Davenport was born Sunday, Aug. 2 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Steve Jones, Shelli Jones, Stacy Davenport and Valerie Davenport, all of Yellville.
Savannah Marie Day
Hollie and Lincoln Day announce the birth of a daughter.
Savannah Marie Day was born Saturday, Aug. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
She has one sister, Charlotte, 1.
The proud grandparents Julie King, Nathaniel Day, Stephanie Day and Amber Lockard.
Hunley Eliza Wanzell Dunn
Shannon and Bailey Dunn of Omaha announce the birth of a daughter.
Hunley Eliza Wanzell Dunn was born Tuesday, July 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Heather Shower, John Zulick, Gina Dunn and Rick Dunn.
Daniel Passmore
Melissa and Austin Passmore of Marshall announce the birth of a son.
Daniel Passmore was born Monday, July 27 at North Arkansas Regional Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
He has one sister, Bristol, 6.
The proud grandparents are Wendell Valorie of Marshall, Richard Tilly of Leslie and Missy and Jimmy Taylor of Bee Branch.
Cole Alexander Shanke
Lauren and Bradley Shanke of Green Forest announce the birth of a son.
Cole Alexander Shanke was born Monday, July 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
He has one brother, Owen, 3.
The proud grandparents are Robyn Andrews, Blaine Andrews and Nina Hutchison, all of Green Forest.
