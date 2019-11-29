Kambri Greenhaw
Katlynn and Beau Greenhaw announce the birth of a daughter.
Kambri Greenhaw was born Thursday, Nov. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches and weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
She has one brother, Dra, 5.
The proud grandparents are Cheryl Macomber of Flippin, Thomas Greenhaw of Harrison, Cristi Skinner of Bend, Ore., Sharon Cheatham of Harrison, Ruby Greenlee of Bergman and Billy Greenlee of Harrison.
Ava Cheyanne Peoples
Samantha and Stuart Peoples announce the birth of a daughter.
Ava Cheyanne Peoples was born Wednesday, Nov. 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Freddie, 6 and Ollie, 1.
The proud grandparents are Tracy Peoples of Green Forest, Mary Ann Wooten of Eureka Springs, Matt Wooten of Eureka Springs, Rick and Misty Wood of Derby, Kan.
Marcella Grace Kilgore
Caraleena Grace Henderson and Travis Taylor Kilgore announce the birth of a daughter.
Marcella Grace Kilgore was born Saturday, Nov. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Rae Henderson of Helena, Phillip Henderson of Helena, Melissa Brown of Harrison and Randy Raynor of Harrison.
