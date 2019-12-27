Piper Charlene Martin
Marjorie and Elgie Martin of Western Grove announce the birth of a daughter.
Piper Charlene Martin was born Thursday, Dec. 19 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Elgie, 15 and 1 sister, Cheyenne, 16.
The proud grandparents are Mindy Daniels of Paragould; a great grandmother Mary Ferrari of Valley Springs; great great grandparents Charlene and Mitchell Ferrari of Bergman; and grandparents Vicki and Elgie Martin of Western Grove.
Bentley Harve Collins
Alesha Marie and Benjamin Todd Collins of Western Grove announce the birth of a son.
Bentley Harve Collins was born Wednesday, Dec. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
He has 3 brothers, Logan 9; Madden, 4; Landyn, 3 and 1 sister, Amberlyn, 9.
The proud grandparents are Loretta Kuric of Booneville and Robin Brooks of Paris.
Emberlynn Grace Stevens
Nichole Arthur and Jesse Stevens of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Emberlynn Grace Stevens was born Saturday, Dec. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Danny Stevens, Leslie Stevens and Joanne Arthur.
Lydia Jane Tilton
Courtney and Jacob Tilton announce the birth of a daughter.
Lydia Jane Tilton was born Wednesday, Dec. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Deanna Campbell of Harrison, Tim Campbell of Harrison, Sonya Tilton of Omaha and Robin Tilton of Omaha.
