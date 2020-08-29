Charlotte Lynne Walters
Haley and Matthew Walters, of Rogers, announce the birth of a daughter.
Charlotte Lynn Walters was born Saturday, July 4 (2020) at Mercy Northwest in Rogers.
Dr. Doss was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 1/2 inches long and weighed 4 pounds and 14 ounces.
She has one brother, Bennett, 5, and one sister, Norah Beth, 1 1/2.
The proud grandparents are Terri and Brent Thompson and Beth and Randy Walters, all of Harrison.
Daniel Uriel Sacalxot Hernandez
Oscar Sacalxot and Isabel Hernandez de Leon of Guatemala announce the birth of a son.
Daniel Uriel Sacalxot Hernandez was born Wednesday, Aug. 19 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
He has one sister, Maria, 6.
The proud grandparent is Maria Clotilda de Leon of Guatemala.
Alice Elaine Sue Woods
Adriane Fairow and Dustin Woods of Omaha annouce the birth of a daughter.
Alice Elaine Sue Woods was born Tuesday, Aug. 18 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Peggy Fairow, Scott Adams, Doug Woe and Michelle Woods, all of Omaha.
Jaxtyn Motley Cooper
Sarah and Richard Cooper II announce the birth of a son.
Jaxtyn Motley Cooper was born Saturday, Aug. 15 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
He has two brothers: Richard (Trip), 4 and Eric, 14 and one sister, Tadessa, 13.
The proud grandparents are Monro and Laura Saylors.
Autumn Rose Smith
Angelina Smith and Charles Pettengill announce the birth of a daughter.
Autumn Rose Smith was born Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
She has one sister, Amara, 1.
The proud grandparents are David Smith of Omaha, Barbara Smith of Omaha and Christine Pettengill of Franklin, Nebraska.
Ryan Rowan Carrera
Wendy and Ceaser Carrera announce the birth of a son.
Ryan Rowan Carrera was born Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
He has two brothers, Rodney, 5 and Roman, 2.
The proud grandpartents are Brenda Amerson, Rickey Lee Amerson and Juventina Salazar of Gustine, California.
Kinsley Danielle Wilson
Korenthina Gray and Colby Wilson announce the birth of a daughter.
Kinsley Danielle Wilson was born Wednesday, Aug. 12 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition has 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 14.7 ounces.
She has one sister, Brylee, 3.
The proud grandparents are Gloria Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Rebecca Gray of Pyatt.
