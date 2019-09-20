Harlow Grace Remer
Kayecee and Don Remer announce the birth of a daughter.
Harlow Grace Remer was born Saturday, Sept. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
She has one brother, Ryland, 6.
Sarah Elizabeth Hendrix
Kelsey Westcott and Joshua Hendrix announce the birth of a daughter.
Sarah Elizabeth Hendrix was born Tuesday, Sept. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
She has 4 brothers, Gary, 15; Jarrett, 14; Preston, 11 and Rayleigh, 10 and 2 sisters, Aiden, 6 and Mackenzie, 6.
The proud grandparents are Aldean & Bobby Wallis of Harrison, Leisha Hendrix of Harrison and William Westcott of Daniels, West Virginia.
McKenzy Ann Marie Campbell
Peggy Ann Campbell Wood and Joshua David Anderson announce the birth of a daugher.
McKenzy Ann Marie Campbell was born Wednesday, Sept. 11 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 6 pounds.
She has one brother, Mason, 1 and one sister, Madison, 6.
The proud grandparents are Maria Anderson York of Memphis, Tennessee, Robert Lee Campbell of Marshall and Kathy Ann Campbell of Marshall.
