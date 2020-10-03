Malakai Hennessy
Jenna and Junior Hennessy announce the birth of a son.
Malakai Hennessy was born Thursday, Sept. 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He has two sisters, Aubree, 7 and Lexie, 6.
The proud grandparents are Ted and Beth Schaffer.
Brynlee Kaye Parsley
Brittney and Scott Parsley of Lead Hill announce the birth of a daughter.
Brynlee Kaye Parsley was born Thursday, Sept. 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
She has one brother, Gus, 4.
The proud grandparents are Bobby Parsley of Lead Hill and Tom and Debbie Baker.
Kinslee Eve Bowlby
Courtney Glover and Brandon Bowlby announce the birth of a daughter.
Kinslee Eve Bowlby was born Wednesday, Sept. 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Melissa Harrod, David Harrod, Melissa Bowlby and Paul Bowlby.
Nyas Ray Breland
Jennifer and Glen Breland of Western Grove announce the birth of a son.
Nyas Ray Breland was born Monday, Sept. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Lynn Joyner, Russell Joyner, Bobbie Powe and David Powe, all of Western Grove.
Archer Reid Atwell
Kayla Winn and Trevor Atwell of Western Grove announce the birth of a son.
Archer Reid Atwell was born Tuesday, Sept. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 5.6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jesse Middleton and Wendy Stephens of Western Grove, Gene Atwell of Harrison and Penny Atwell of Harrison.
Thomas Michael Barber
Stephanie and James Barber of Lead Hill announce the birth of a son.
Thomas Michael Barber was born Monday, Sept. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 6.4 ounces.
He has one brother, Albert, 3 and 2 sisters, Scarlet, 6 and Hazel, 10.
The proud grandparents are Ina and Mike Moore of Omaha, Linda Barber of Lead Hill and Freeman Barber of Lead Hill.
Killian Jones Brewer
Summer Storm and Stephen Curtis Brewer announce the birth of a son.
Killian Jones Brewer was born Monday, Sept. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 8.3 ounces.
He has one brother, Conner, 9 and one sister, Isabella, 1.
The proud grandparents are Linda and Lucian King of Flippin, Sharlene Brewer of Summit and Stevie Brewer of Bull Shoals.
Patrick Dylan Ashby
Megan Ashby and Josh Caldwell announce the birth of a son.
Patrick Dylan Ashby was born Thursday, Sept. 17 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6.8 ounces.
He has one brother, Tristan, 2.
The proud grandparents are Robert Ashby of Marion, Illinois, Amy Wray-Henderson of Paducah, Kentucky and Sheila Gray of Paducah, Kentucky.
Colton Huxley Cardiel
Rhianna and Michael Cardiel announce the birth of a son.
Colton Huxley Cardiel was born Wednesday, Sept. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
He has one brother, Brayden, 4.
The proud grandparents are Roelof Engleman of Torrence, California and the late Barbara Engleman, the late Rebecca McGraw, Anna and Henry Etzkorn of Subiaco and Jon Cardeil of San Bernadino, California. Great grandparent is Hilda Engleman of Torrence, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.