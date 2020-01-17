Mary-Anna Adaline Demenico
Andrea Still of Harrison and Anthony Demenico of Fayetteville announce the birth of a daughter.
Mary-Anna Adaline Demenico was born Wednesday, Jan. 8 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 1.6 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Aaron, 7; 2 sisters Edith, 8; and Skyler, 1.
The proud grandparents are Kevin Still of Harrison, Edith Klein of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Micheal Demenico of Portland, Oregon and Mickey Klein of Harrison.
Jacob Lee Watson
Kaylee and Lucas Watson of St. Joe announce the birth of a son.
Jacob Lee Watson was born Wednesday, Jan. 8 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Carrie and Kyser Dean of Marshall and Nicole Rogers of Kissimmee, Florida.
Jameysin Lee Xzavger Moore
Christina Ruth Ann Woods and Jessie Moore of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Jameysin Lee Xzavger Moore was born Wednesday, Jan. 8 at at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He has 1 brother, Tristan, 6; and 3 sisters, Sophia, 7; Maddison, 4; and Izabella, 1.
The proud grandparents are Debbie Franklin of Harrison, Lonnie Woods of Reno, Nevada, Mario Ajuix of Green Forest and Vaneta Wilson of Harrison.
Daphne Elizabeth Woolf
Jacquelynn and Benjamin Woolf of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Daphne Elizabeth Woolf was born Wednesday, Jan. 8 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Dixie and Dan Woolf of Stover, Missouri and Bobby Meyer of Stover, Missouri and Dawna Lovejoy of Stover, Missouri.
Abigail Jane O’Reily
Dusti Roy and Steven O’Reily of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Abigail Jane O’Reily was born Tuesday, Jan. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Myles; and 2 sisters, Klara, 4; and Scarlett, 2.
The proud grandparents are Rodney Langley of Harrison, Tammy Langley of Harrison, Robert O’Reily of Washington, Lousiana and Shelly O’Reily of Washington, Louisiana.
Paris Alivia Pearsall
Jessica Alvarez and Austin Pearsall announce the birth of a daughter.
Paris Alivia Pearsall was born Tuesday, Jan. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Weston Grant Harris
Jessica and Weston Harris announce the birth of a son.
Weston Grant Harris as born Tuesday, Jan. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds.
The proud grandparents are Johnny and Michelle Burleson of Lead Hill and Mark and Shirley Harris of Harrison.
The great grandparents are Norma Burleson of Lead Hill, Sharlene Davis of Theodosia, Missouri, Dorman Journagan of Harrison, and Walt and Gwen Schwartz of Harrison.
Carter Aaron Wade
Shelae and Aaron Wade of Newton County announce the birth of a son.
Carter Aaron Wade was born Monday, Jan. 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
He has 3 brothers, Jackson, 3; Isaiah, 7; and Wyatt, 5 and 1 sister, Ava, 1.
The proud grandparents are Geneva and Ronnie O’Neal of Pea Ridge and Larry Barker, Sr. of Pelsor.
