Wynter Michelle Guffey
Sherrie and Ryan Guffey announce the birth of a daughter.
Wynter Michelle Guffey was born Monday, Dec. 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 14.5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Michael and Tamara Guffey of Bryant.
Barrett Blane Siebert
Sarah Bowden and Kylan Siebert announce the birth of a son.
Barrett Blaine Siebert was born Monday, Dec. 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jeff Bowden and Robin Bowden of Harrison and Lahanna and Chad Siebert of Jasper.
