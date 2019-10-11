Quinci Wilburn and Dylon Jackson announce the birth of a son.
Webb Allen Jackson was born Sunday, Oct. 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
He has 3 brothers, Wade,17; Will, 12 and Walker, 2.
The proud grandparents are Shelley and Matt Johnson of Harrison, Terry and Terri Horton of Harrison, Alan and Doris Jackson of Witt Spring and Mary Jackson of Victoria, Texas.
Leah de Leon Quecada
Loren Quecada and Alan de Leon of Alpena announce the birth of a son.
Leah de Leon Quecada was born Thursday, Oct. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
He has one brother, Alan de Leon, 3.
The proud grandparents are Juan Manuel de Leon of Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, M. Elena of Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Americo Quecada of Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and Lorena Quiroz of Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Elias Xander Recinos
Trista Reed and Edson Recinos of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Elias Xander Recinos was born Wednesday, Oct. 2 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 3.5 ounces.
He has 2 sisters, Ayden, 13 and Ayla, 8.
The proud grandparents are Kim Kingsley of Berryville, James Kingsley of New York, Aida Recinos and Victor Recinos of Arkansas.
Nova Gray
Natalie Frame and Sydney Gray announce the birth of a daughter.
Nova Gray was born Thursday, Oct. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Aiden, 6 and Cash, 4 and 2 sisters, Ellen, 3 and Ember, 1.
The proud grandparents are Darrell and Sheryl Sittig of Harrison, Brandie and Adam Witter of Western Grove and Roy and Crystal Gray of Alpena.
Jayson Levi Phillips
Cheyanne and Jayson Phillips announce the birth of a a son.
Jayson Levi Phillips was born Tuesday, Oct. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 13.1 ounces.
He has 2 sisters, Aurellia Mae, 3 and Emerson Grace, 2.
The proud grandparents are Estelle and Paul Burr of Mobile, Ala., Bill Buclington of Salt Lake City, Utah and Jayson and Cassie Phillips of West Valley, Utah.
Owen Rex Forest
Lorrie and Colby Forest announce the birth of a son.
Owen Rex Forest was born Wednesday, Oct. 2 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
He has 1 brother, Noah, 6, and 1 sister, Ivory, 2.
The proud grandparents are Jackie Villines of Jasper, Patsy Villines of Jasper, Tony Forest of Harrison and Suzanne Forest of Harrison.
Clayton Benjamin Carter
Emilie McGarrah and Joseph Carter announce the birth of a son.
Clayton Benjamin Carter was born Monday, Sept. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
He has 1 sister, Lillith Mae, 2.
The proud grandparents are Barbara Belle, Michele McGarrah, Benjamin Carter and Kelle Carter, all of Harrison.
Lyla Charlene Howard
Kristin Beatty and Gabriel Howard announce the birth of a daughter.
Lyla Charlene Howard was born Tuesday, Oct. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Phyllis Jones of Harrison and Jeanne LaBossiere Mikaelian of Fuqay Varina, N.C.
Keylee Baca
Erica Flores and Isaiah Baca announce the birth of a daughter.
Keylee Baca was born Monday, Sept. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
She has one sister, Leele, 3.
The proud grandparents are Michelle, Ruben and Margaret, all of Albuquerque, N.M.
Ella Surett
Tamera and Tyler Surett announce the birth of a daughter.
Ella Surett was born Sunday, Sept. 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
She has one brother, Hunter, 4.
The proud grandparents are Laurie Couch, Sandra Gibbons, Wade Gibbons and Jamie Couch, all of Harrison.
