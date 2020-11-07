Braxton Alexander Edmondson
Marisa and Charles Paul Edmondson of Jasper announce the birth of a son.
Braxton Alexander Edmondson was born Sunday, Oct. 25 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 21 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 9 pounds and .09 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Gary and Rita Scramlin of Marble Falls and Charles and Ada Edmondson of Jasper.
Conner Alan Mayfield
Kalie and Joseph Mayfield announce the birth of a son.
Conner Alan Mayfield was born Monday, Oct. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and .05 ounces.
He has one brother, Coy, 3 and one sister, Maddilynn, 1.
The proud grandparents are Melissa Gentry and Alan Gentry.
Bonnie Rebecca Cross
Stephanie Michelle Chambers and William Brent Cross announce the birth of a daughter.
Bonnie Rebecca Cross was born Monday, Oct. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
She has two sisters, Aaliyah, 7 and Gracelynn, 3.
The proud grandparents are Nathan Patton, Lisa Patton and Brian Cross.
Hickory Dell Barnes
Abbi and Morgan Barnes of Valley Springs announce the birth of a son.
Hickory Dell Barnes was born Sunday, Oct. 25 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
He has one brother, Hugh, 7 and two sisters, Jada, 12 and Millie, 4.
The proud grandparents are Gregg Barnes of Omaha; Sherlyn Ricketts of Harrison; Rick and Anita Didier of Osceola, Nebraska and Mary and Kim Carr of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Carter James Jordan
Brittany and Fritz Jordan announce the birth of a son.
Carter James Jordan was born Thursday, Oct. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.
He has one brother, Kaisen, 10 and 3 sisters: Maddison, 12; Lola, 7 and Aubrey, 6.
The proud grandparents are Trish Wilson, Tony Daniels, Kim Jordan of Mountain Home and Don Jordan of Othello.
Brantley Keith Sharp
Cailey and Kevin Sharp announce the birth of son.
Brantley Keith Sharp was born Friday, Oct. 23 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
He has one brother, Aspen, 2.
The proud grandparents are Cindy Creekmore, Randy Rea, Kindy Sharp, John Sharp and Shawn Creekmore.
