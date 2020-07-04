Brayden Akins
Kimberly Sheree Martin of St. Joe and Michael Atkins of Cumming, Georgia announce the birth a son.
Brayden Akins was born Tuesday, June 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Atreus Koennecke
Johanna Ragan of Harrison Kaden Koennecke of St. Louis, Missouri announce the birth of a son.
Atreus Koennecke was born Monday, June 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
He has one brother, Wyatt, 2 and one sister, Lilly, 1.
Archer Johnson
Hannah and Colton Johnson announce the birth of a son.
Archer Johnson was born Friday, June 19 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ty Pipkins of Timbo, Jamie Pipkins of Timbo and Lori Johnson of Cabot.
Willow Elese Lee
Diamond Horton and Landon Lee announce the birth of a daughter.
Willow Elese Lee was born Monday, June 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 and weighed 10 pounds and 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Barb Horton of Harrison, Kristina Hale of Omaha and Grant Gilbert of Omaha.
