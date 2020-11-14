Willa Ann Wheeler
Lacey and Quincy Wheeler of Everton announce the birth of a daughter.
Willa Ann Wheeler was born Wednesday, Nov. 4 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jeff and Pattie Wheeler and Brian and Sabrina Drewry.
Alexander Shikoba Elwood Barker
Aulbrey Barker announces the birth of a son.
Alexander Shikoba Elwood Barker was born Thursday, Oct. 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.
He has one brother, Ocean, 13.
The proud grandparents are Debbie Brown, Jennifer Barker and Chad Barker.
Ryder Leo Caleb Contreras
Ariel and Jesse Contreras announce the birth of a son.
Ryder Leo Caleb Contreras was born Wednesday, March 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces.
He has four sisters: Alyissa, 11; Annabell, 9; Alexis, 7 and Ella, 4.
The proud grandparents are Ginger Harrell, Dorri Three, Ed Tyree, Erma Straub, Fern Saine and Leo Straub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.