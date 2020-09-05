Harper Elizabeth Grinder
Caitlyn and Alex Grinder announce the birth of a daughter.
Harper Elizabeth Grinder was born Tuesday, Aug. 31 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are David and Katie Grinder of Pindall, Mario Garza and Marsha Garza.
Angyan Ester Vasquez
Jocelyn Aleman and Elder Vasquez of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Angyan Ester Vasquez was born Friday, Aug. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 9 pounds.
She has one brother, Adam, 6.
Robin Bree
Alanna and Ryan Miller announce the birth of a daughter.
Robin Bree was born Friday, Aug. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
She has one brother, River, 1.
The proud grandparents are Ken and Gloria Nisly of Due West, South Carolina and Arlyn and Sharon Miller of La Grange, Indiana.
Mau’ka Kamokila Watson
Brandy Espino and Geoffrey Watson announce the birth of a son.
Mau’ka Kamokila Watson was born Friday, Aug. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Ma’Kai, 3 and William, 4.
The proud grandparents are Sergi Stephens, Kirk Stephens and Monica Chelergo, all of Kansas City, Missouri.
Harlan Ray Helton
Amber and Evan Helton announce the birth of a son.
Harlan Ray Helton was born Wednesday, Aug. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, .50 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Shanah Wilson, Chris Wilson, Crickett Helton and Jamie Helton.
Delilah Ruth White
Jennifer and Jacob White of Hasty announce the birth of a daughter.
Delilah Ruth White was born Thursday, Aug. 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 13.9 ounces.
She has one sister, Adrianna, 6.
The proud grandparents are Julie Tennison of Hasty and Joey and Barbara White of Vendor.
Eragon Eugene Barrett
Katrina Nelson and Tavake Barrett of Western Grove announce the birth of a son.
Eragon Eugene Barrett was born Friday, Aug. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
He has one brother, Trevor, 5.
The proud grandparents are Kathy Roedsens of Springfield, Missouri and Ken Nelson of Yellville.
Carlee Ann Phelps
Andrea and Bart Phelps of Eureka Springs announce the birth of a daughter.
Carlee Ann Phelps was born Monday, Aug. 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
She has four brothers, Carson, 13; Collin, 11; Canton, 9 and Caiden, 6.
The proud grandparents are Greg and Cindy Harris of Omaha and Gene and Nancy Phelps Tupelo, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.