Bryson Richard Coleman
Cassandra and Marcus Coleman of Alpena announce the birth of a son.
Bryson Richard Coleman was born Monday, Jan. 11, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces.
He has three brothers: Sonny, 11; Marcus, 10 and Austin, 9, and three sisters: Ivy, 6; Jocelynn, 1 and Trinity, 9.
The proud grandparents are Richard and Laura Coleman of Huntsville.
Kannon Tate Hutchins
Mariah Chantal Williams of Western Grove and Kyle Ray Hutchins of Mt. Judea announce the birth of a son.
Kannon Tate Hutchins was born Thursday, Jan. 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
He has two brothers: Karter, 2 and Kailer, 3 and two sisters: Kinsley, 3 and Kimberlyn, 5.
The proud grandparents are Lisa and Bob Knight of Mountain Home, Bridget Wilford of Western Grove, Chad and Amanda Williams of Bellefonte and Sumer Hutchins of Hasty.
Blaklee Daniel Cain
Ashley Sutterfield and Daniel Cain announce the birth of a son.
Blaklee Daniel Cain was born Tuesday, Jan. 12, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
The proud grandparents are David and Missy Sutterfield of Green Forest; Debbie and Paul Herin of Ridgedale, Missouri and Fern Cain of Lead Hill.
Wilson Reed Cash
Courtney and Ian Cash announce the birth of a son.
Wilson Reed Cash was born Tuesday, Jan. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Matt Wilson, Amber Wilson, Mitch Cash of Pindall and Natalie Cash of Pindall.
Khloe Belle Solis
Tiffany Marie Chapman and Michael Solis, Jr. of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Khloe Belle Solis was born Wednesday, Jan. 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
She has one brother, Kyler, 8.
The proud grandparents are Julie and Dale Ladd of Berryville and Mary Castro of Berryville.
Diana Marie Ray
Jessica and Kerry Ray of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Diana Marie Ray was born Wednesday, Jan. 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
She has two brothers: Joe, 7 and Briar, 5 and two sisters: Aryan, 3 and Isabella, 2.
The proud grandparents are Diana Ezell-Ray of Beebe, Donna Roberds of Green Forest, Bruce Ray of Cabot and Billy Roberds of Green Forest.
Arabella Rayne Singleton
Andrea Singleton of Clinton announces the birth of a daughter.
Arabella Rayne Singleton was born Friday, Jan. 8 at UAMS in Little Rock.
The new addition was 20 and 1/4 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
The proud grandparents Rosetta Singleton of Little Rock and Leo and Dianna Dye of Western Grove.
Tristin Kay Kelley and Dakota Joy Kelley
Shelby Jean Stone and Matthew James Kelley of Flippin announce the birth of twin daughters.
Tristin Kay Kelley and Dakota Joy Kelley were born Monday, Jan. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
Tristin Kay was 18 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 14.5 inches.
Dakota Joy was 16 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Lisa Ann Kelly of Oakland, Samantha Jay Parish of Flippin and Lance Thomas Parish of Flippin.
Bonnie Brust
Brenna and John Brust announce the birth of a daughter.
Bonnie Brust was born Saturday, Jan. 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jeff Ryan, Melissa Ryan, Mike Brust and Christy Brust.
Hailey Rose Guzman Rangel
Julianna Rangel Perez and Jose Guzman Racanac of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Hailey Rose Guzman Rangel was born Thursday, Jan. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
She has four brothers: Jayden, 10; Jeremiah, 6; Jael, 4 and Luis, 2.
The proud grandparents are Jaqueline Perez and Antonio Rangel of Green Forest.
Everly Kate Hughes
Kate and Michael Hughes announce the birth of a daughter.
Everly Kate Hughes was born Thursday, Jan. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
She has three brothers: Cash, 12; Landon, 6 and Mason, 4.
The proud grandparents are Alice Crothers of Vidalia, Louisiana and Barbara Hughes of Lincoln, Arkansas.
