Eleanor Ivorie Hampton
Alexandria and Freddie Hampton, Jr. announce the birth of a daughter.
Eleanor Ivorie Hampton was born Friday, June 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Freddie Hampton, Sr and Melinda Hampton.
Amberlynn Joan Berger
Victoria Lynn Jimenez and Gavin Timothy Sebastian Berger announce the birth of a daughter.
Amberlynn Joan Berger was born Sunday, May 31 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce.
The proud grandparents are Jason Berger, Lindsay Puckett and Glenna Reblejo.
Aurora Roselynn Smith
Vanessa Nicole and Trevor Lynn Smith of Deer announce the birth of a daughter.
Aurora Roselynn Smith was born Thursday, May 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 23 inches long and weighed 10 pounds 0.7 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Erby Daniels, Cathy Daniels, Lisa Smith and Stacey Smith, all of Deer.
Forest Leonard McGee
Alesia and Scott McGee announce the birth of a son.
Forest Leonard McGee was born Thursday, May 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 3 pounds and 1 ounce.
He has 2 brothers, Adon, 8 and Daxton, 2 and 3 sisters, Brittany, 9; Gabrialle, 6 and Hollie, 11 months.
The proud grandparents are Rebecca Kear and Brenda Woodworth of Green Forest.
