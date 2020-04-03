Rhyatt Jay Crossland
Patience Shaddon and J.W. Crossland of Marshall announce the birth of a son.
Rhyatt Jay Crossland was born Monday, March 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/4 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
He has one brother, Easton, age 6.
The proud grandparents are Jada (Donnie) Ragland of Marshall, Brian (Renee) Crossland of Booneville, Genevia Cates of Russellville and Wayne Mills of Russellville.
Benjamin Alexander Martin
ShiAnn and Brandon Martin announce the birth of a son.
Benjamin Alexander Martin was born Wednesday, March 25 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Gary and Spring Martin of Harrison and Rene and Missy Manandise of Omaha. The happy grandparents are Lila Nettel of Omaha and Jeannine Manadise of Omaha.
Udie Lane Sloan
Adriane Ruth Sloan and Hunter Lane Sloan of Marble Falls announce the birth of a son.
Udie Lane Sloan was born Sunday, March 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 0.8 ounces.
He has one sister, Reyna, age 2.
The proud grandparents are Regina Sloan of Marble Falls, Kendall Sloan of Marble Falls and Richard Garland of Deer.
Wyatt Peden
Emily Yates and Bradley Peden of Oak Grove announce the birth of a son.
Wyatt Peden was born Thursday, March 19 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
He has one sister, Waylyn CheyAnne, age 16 months.
The proud grandparents are Robert and Diana Yates of Oak Grove, Kay Peden of Oak Grove and Helen Standlee of Oak Grove.
Jaxson Reed Bauer
April Brown and Austin Bauer of Harrison announce the birth of a son.
Jaxson Reed Bauer was born Friday, March 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces.
He has one brother, Preston, age 8.
The proud grandparents are Wayne Sisco of Harrison; BJ Bauer of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jonathan and Shannon Bauer of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
