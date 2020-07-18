Emery Danielle Royce
Haley and Justin Royce of Mt. Judea announce the birth of a daughter.
Emery Danielle Royve was born Wednesday, July 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 10.5 ounces.
She has two brothers, Kayson, 3 and Hudson, 2.
The proud grandparents are Melissa Baur of Jasper, Trish Shatwell of Harrison and Daniel Royce of Vendor.
Chandler Wade Perales
Cynthia Perales of Birmingham, Alabama announces the birth of a son.
Chandler Wade Perales was born Tuesday, June 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
He has 1 sister, Alayna, 5. The proud grandparents are Marrissa Perales and Jackie Vaughn.
Robert Wiley Caudle
Misty Berdine and Daniel Caudle announce the birth of a son.
Robert Wiley Caudle was born Monday, June 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Foster, 9 and Tucker, 18 months and one sister, Kodi, 9.
The proud grandparents are David Caudle of Omaha, Denise Caudle of Omaha, Tammy Berdine and Danny Hall.
Lawson Miciah Methvin
Joanie and Michael Methvin announce the birth of a son.
Lawson Miciah Methvin was born Tuesday, June 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician..
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 6 pounds.
He has one sister, Allie, 2. The proud grandparents are Rick and Becky McCarn, Bill and Tammy Methvin of Everton, Joan Edwards and Willie Jo and Barbara Methvin of Anderson Flat.
Luke Gabriel Dean Smith
Amanda and Gabe Smith announce the birth of a son.
Luke Gabriel Dean Smith was born Monday, July 6 at Cox South in Branson, Missouri.
The new addition was 18.25 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 14 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Deacon, 12 and Tyson, 2.
The proud grandparents are Charles Rae, Nora Rae, Louella Smith of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and the late Bennie Smith of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
