Birth Announcements
Mason Ryder Manning
Champayne and Zach Manning announce the birth of a son.
Mason Ryder Manning was born Tuesday, Oct. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.25 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 16 ounces.
He has1 brother, Lucas, 10, and 2 sisters, Savannah, 1 and Addison, 13.
The proud grandparents are Donnie and Kathy Thacker of Western Grove and Jan and Dale Manning of Harrison.
Brenton Kade Johnson
Krista re ‘Ann Johnson and Shawna Renee Johnson announce the birth of a son.
Brenton Kade Johnson was born Thursday, Oct. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 7.4 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Carla Johnson, Shawn Johnson, Bonnie Morgan and Margaret Morgan all of Green Forest.
Evie Raye
Heather Lewis and Derick Coffman announce the birth of daughter.
Evie Raye was born Tuesday, Oct. 8 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Jensen Avery Cash Stephens
Taylor and Trey Stephens announce the birth of a son.
Jensen Avery Cash Stephens was born Thursday, Oct. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jessica and Chuck Irwin of St. Joe.
