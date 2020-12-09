Brooklyn Rayne Foster
Alyssa Shelton and Ray Foster of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Brooklyn Rayne Foster was born Monday, Dec. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Lisa Anne Shelton, Maegan Childress, Matthew Childress and Bobby Holt, all of Green Forest.
Myles Montgomery
Alyssa and Anthony Montgomery of Alpena announce the birth of a son.
Myles Montgomery was born Wednesday, Nov. 25 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
He has one brother, Decklyn, 6.
The proud grandparents are Stacy and Robert Long of Valley Springs and Andre and Jennifer Jones of Bull Shoals.
Charlie Faye Jordan
Chelsi and Ethan Jordan of Omaha announce the birth of a daughter.
Charlie Faye Jordan was born Friday, Nov. 20, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
She has one brother, Lewis, 1 and one sister, Emma, 7.
The proud grandparents are Pam and Lewis Jordan of Omaha and Wayne and Brenda Bailey.
Ovalee Gale Campbell
Ruby Campbell of Jasper and Nickolas Alexander Cook of Pope announce the birth of a daughter.
Ovalee Gale Campbell was born Thursday, Nov. 19, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Cara White of Harrison, Gail Campbell of Jasper and Ronnie Campbell of Jasper.
Russell Paul Wayne Morris
Charity and Justin Morris of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Russell Paul Wayne Morris was born Thursday, Nov. 19, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
He has four sisters: Hope, 13; Gracey, 10; Raylynn, 7 and Ida, 1.
The proud grandparents are Carolann Neff of Berryville, Calvin Neff of Berryville, Bill Morris of Berryville and Gwen Glasscock of Vancouver, Washington.
Dizzee Khaleel Miller
Tabitha Cheyanne Bates and Brandon Raye Miller announce the birth of a daughter. Dizzee Khaleel Miller was born Monday, Nov. 16, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
She has six siblings: Tyrial, 8; Hayden, 5; Chandler, 5; Zhaler, 4; Raiden, 4 and Ava, 3.
The proud grandparents are Inkey Miller of Alexandria, Louisiana; Nancy Kindall, Karen Douglas and William Douglas.
Annika Rose Cessor
Shelby Grace Elliott of Alpena and Nathan Michael Cessor of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Annika Rose Cessor was born Sunday, Nov. 15, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces.
She has one sister, Brooklynn, 7.
The proud grandparents are Barbara Elliott of Alpena, Danny Cessor of McGehee and Rebekah Horn of San Angelo, Texas.
Trevor Lee Laxon, Jr.
Kylee-Ann Denise Laverty and Trevor Lee Laxon announce the birth of a son.
Trevor Lee Laxon, Jr. was born Friday, Nov. 13, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Lynda Gail Johnson of Western Grove, Candy Jo Laverty, Milton John Laverty, Carolyn Jean Lawson and Milton John Laverty, Jr.
Jonah Richard Alexander
Jessie Elizabeth and Matthew Lee Alexander announce the birth of a son.
Jonah Richard Alexander was born Wednesday, Nov. 11, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21.5 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
He has two brothers, Shay, 2 and Leland, 11 months.
The proud grandparents are Cathy Cadelli of Jasper, Jennifer Alexander-Zuck of Manteo, North Carolina and Chuck Zuck of Manteo, North Carolina.
Aziel Dillon Rogers
Danya Woodruff-Rogers and Matthew Rogers announce the birth of a son.
Aziel Dillon Rogers was born Tuesday, Nov. 10, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces.
He has one sister, Luka, 2.
The proud grandparents are Paul and Peggy Woodruff.
Ella Maria Anaya
Elizabeth Michelle Witt and Edward Christian Anaya announce the birth of a daughter.
Ella Maria Anaya was born Saturday, Nov. 7, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graves was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6.6 ounces.
She has one brother, Aiden, 5.
The proud grandparents are Marissa Araque of Twentynine Palms, California, Christopher Witt and Elizabeth Witt.
Hazel Faye Keeland
Jacqueline McGlynn and Nicholas Keeland of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Hazel Faye Keeland was born Friday, Nov. 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
She has one sister, Kaydence, 14 months.
The proud grandparents are Alice Edwards of Green Forest and Patricia McGlynn of Green Forest.
Emmerson Grace Waters
Ashley and Bradley Waters announce the birth of a daughter.
Emmerson Grace Waters was born Thursday, Nov. 5, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
She has one sister, Lanie, 12.
The proud grandparents are Danny and Pam Yancey of Omaha and Teddy and Wilma Waters of Wayton.
Ryder William Jeffrey Murphy
Kiara Faye Howell of Mountain Home and Paul Matthew Smoke Murphy of Magnolia announce the birth of a son.
Ryder William Jeffrey Murphy was born Wednesday, Nov. 4, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
He has one sister, Summer, 14.
The proud grandparents are Jeff Howell of Mountain Home, Lila Hill of Harrison, Kelly Bailey of Magnolia and William Murphy of Magnolia.
