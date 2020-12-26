Salem Mira Faye Ricketts
Devin Elise Wriston Shane Ricketts announce the birth of a daughter.
Salem Mira Faye Ricketts was born Sunday, Oct. 10 at UAMS.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Rachelle Campbell of Mt. Judea, Katrina and Brandon McCalister of Marshall and Mark and Lisa Barnett of Elkins.
Parker Dean
Jamie and Clint Villines of Compton announce the birth of a son.
Parker Dean was born Saturday, Dec. 19 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halstead was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
He has one sister, Addilynn, 3.
The proud grandparents are Utah and Michelle Villines of Compton, Mark and Deanna Gray of Harrison and Craig and Tammy Loggins of Harrison.
Koby Nicholas Colson Stephens
Ashton Stephens announces the birth of a son.
Koby Nicholas Colson Stephens was born Saturday, Dec. 19 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halstead was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds.
He has one sister, Haley, 11 months.
The proud grandparent is Erika Pell of Harrison.
Cliff Michael Thomas Jarrett
Savanah Still and Eden Jarrett of Everton announce the birth of a son.
Cliff Michael Thomas Jarrett was born Wednesday, Dec. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graves was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ashley Still of Pindall, Jeremiah Still of Pindall, Rosa Jarrett of Everton and Clifford Jarrett of Everton.
Dixie Layne Carlock
Brittany Ainsworth and James Carlock, Jr. of Marshall announce the birth of a daughter.
Dixie Layne Carlock was born Sunday, Dec. 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graves was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds..
She has one sister, Paisley, 1.
The proud grandparents are John Ainsworth of Bull Shoals, Angela Argent of Harrison, James Carlock, Sr. of Marshall and Chrystle Collins of Louisiana.
Oaklynn Joyce Canarsky
Kelcey Campbell and Zachary Canarsky of Lead Hill announce the birth of a daughter.
Oaklynn Joyce Canarksy was born Monday, Dec. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces.
She has two sisters, Chevelle, 1 and Kambree, 8 months.
The proud grandparents are Amy Canarsky of Lead Hill, Michael Canarsky of Lead Hill, Holly Campbell of Ozark, Missouri and Shaun Stone of Ozark, Missouri.
Emberly Rain Rose
Chloe Noelle Tuttle and Dylan Scott Rose of Alpena announce the birth of a daughter.
Emberly Rain Rose was born Thursday, Dec. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
The proud grandparents are Thelma, Tammy and Roger Rose, Lonzo and Rosa Davidson of Springfield, Missouri.
Evelyn Lillystar Barfield
Amber and David Barfield announce the birth of a daughter.
Evelyn Lillystar Barfield was born Sunday, Nov. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 16 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces.
She has one brother, Dameon, 12 and three sisters, Aqua, 11; Mesha , 9 and McKamoon, 8.
Easton Scott Tucker
Amanda and Brandtly Tucker announce the birth of a son.
Easton Scott Tucker was born Tuesday, Dec. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
He has three brothers, Braden, 10; Caleb, 9 and Devin, 8.
The proud grandparents are Laurie Morrison, Scott and Staci Tucker, Kimberly and Courtney Conor of Roanoke, Texas and Mark and Cheryl Zinsmeister of San Antonio, Texas.
