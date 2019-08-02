Birth announcements
Robert Nolan Rosewicz
Darien and Ryan Rosewicz announce the birth of a son.
Robert Nolan Rosewicz was born July 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physicianThe new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.
He has one sister, Nevah; 4.
The proud grandparents are Kathleen Trombley of Branson, Missouri and Robert and Beckie Rosewicz of Harrison.
River Kayne Elliot
Halley and Forrest Elliot announce the birth of a son.
River Kayne Elliot was born July 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician. The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
He has 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Kayden, 11; Sophie, 8; Addison, 6; Harper, 6 and Brantley, 4.
The proud grandparents are Donnie and Donnis Elliot of St. Joe and Martha and Greg Pollack.
Kylie Jo Kelly
Melissa and Andy Kelly announce the birth of a daughter.
Kylie Jo Kelly was born on July 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
She has 3 brothers and 1 sister, Paige, 6; Hunter, 10; Trenton, 9; Blake, 2.
The proud grandparents are Martin Nelson of Green Forest, Brenda Nelson of Berryville and Ralph and Connie Kelly of Berryville.
Madelyn June Widder
Toni Lawson and Scott Widder announce the birth of a daughter.
Madelyn June Widder was born July 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 9.5 ounces.
She has two brothers, Sebastian,7, and Daxton, 5.
The proud parents are Wanda and Phillip Estrada of Branson, Missouri, Kenneth and Charlene High of Berryville, Nancy and Donald Labman of Berryville and Larry and Donna Widder of Akron, Ohio.
Ellie-Mae Jean Wilkinson
Katlyn and Jeremy Wilkinson was born July 23 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 1.6 ounces.
She has 2 brothers and 1 sister, Chloe, 3; Bentley, 7 and Teagan, 6.
The proud grandparents are Naomi Trulove, Paul and Vickie Guynn, Danny and Starla Wilkinson and Tracy Wilson.
Savannah Harlynn Georgia Greenhaw
Kimberly LeAnn Renfro and Scott Lynn Greenhaw announce the birth of a daughter.
Savannah Harlyn Georgia Greenhaw was born July 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Taylee, 5.
The proud grandparents are Jerry and Karen Haresty, Dean Renfro, Jimmie Ann Raney of Fordyce and Donald and Dianna Greenhaw of Everton.
Maddison LeeAnn Newboles
Kimberly and Anthony Newboles announce the birth of a daughter.
Maddison LeeAnn Newboles was born July 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 10 pounds.
She has 1 brother, Malachi, 7 and 1 one sister, Keylena, 4.
The proud grandparents are Douglas and Rita McIntire of Green Forest, Russell Newboles of Green Forest and Debra Long of Beaumont, Texas.
Gunner Leonard Eugene Miles
Kaitlin and Cody Miles announce the birth of a son.
Gunner Leonard Eugene Miles was born July 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Ryker, 3; Virgil, 2.
The proud parents are Aaron and Cathy Stanley of Omaha.
Katherine Jo Holt
Laurent and Matthew Holt announce the birth of a daughter.
Katherine Jo Holt was born July 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces.
She has one sister, Adelee, 1.
The proud grandparents are Marvin and Lisa Holt of Everton and Mike and Chris Reading of Harrison.
Caroline Eve Chisum
Madison Nicole Dewberry and Gerald David Chisum, Jr. announce the birth of a daugher.
Caroline Eve Chisum was born July 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The proud grandparents are Stacey and Shanon Tilley of Lamar, Clint Dewberry of Oark, Gerald Chisum of Marshall and Harvie and Mary Chisum of Marshall.
