Asher Riley Lennox Garden
Nellie Krumwiede and Taylor Garden of Jasper announce the birth of a son.
Asher Riley Lennox Garden was born Tuesday, Dec. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Felix, 3; and Theodore, 1.
The proud grandparents are Sean Garden, Kimberly Fears and Jackie Fears of Jasper and Scamp Krumwiedle of Pelsor.
Josephine Marie Smith
Candice and Drew Smith of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Josephine Marie Smith was born Friday, Dec. 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
She has one brother, Mason,1.
The proud grandparents are Donald and Missy Smith and Randall and Terri Dickinson, all of Berryville.
Paisley Faith Martin
Megan and Joseph Brent Martin announce the birth of a daughter.
Paisley Faith Martin was born Wednesday, Dec. 11 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
She has 2 brothers and 1 sister Charlie, 2; Colter, 1 and Kayelynn, 6.
Millie Dixie Emmaline Collums
Amber Melendez and Bailey Collums announce the birth of a daughter.
Millie Dixie Emmaline Collums was born Saturday, Dec. 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
She has 2 brothers and 1 sister, Angel, 12; Caleb, 12; and Adalyn, 7.
The proud grandparents are Teresa Smith of Harrison, Monte Collums of Springfield, Missouri and Catherine Marie Hodges.
