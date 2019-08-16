Birth Announcements
Crew Cameron Sanders
Jamie and Trey Sanders announce the birth of a son.
Crew Cameron Sanders was born August 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Mike and Sherry Eddings of Western Grove and Jeff and Tasha Sanders of Harrison.
James Allen McCormack
Cheyane Bolding and Cody McCormack announce the birth of a son.
James Allen McCormack was born August 8 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
He has 1 brother, Wyatt, 6 and 3 sisters, Clara, 4; Joy, 2 and Gracyn, 1.
The proud grandparents are Tammy Campfield of Everton, Henry Campfiled of Mountain Home, Bobby McCormack of Gamliel and Nancy McCormack of Gamaliel.
Piper Ann Nabors
Kelsey and Cary Nabors announce the birth of a daughter.
Piper Ann Nabors was born August 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Parker, 4, and 1 sister, Finley, 2.
The proud grandparents are Robert Maquire, Karin Nabors and Mike Nabors.
Derek Michael Tougaw
Kayla Ann and Kanon Patrick Tougaw announce the birth of a son.
Derek Michael Tougaw was born August 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Paula Burkes and Cindy Tougaw of Harrison, and Phillip Burkes Sr. of Petal, Mississippi.
Carter Tatum
Clarissa Whitley and Christopher Tatum announce the birth of a son.
Carter Tatum was born August 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces.
He has one brother, Parker, 2.
The proud grandparents are Charity Whitley of Huntsville, Eric Whitley of Huntsville, Roxanne McCullough of Green Forest and Stevie McCullough of Green Forest.
