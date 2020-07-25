Raquel Amisaday
Dilcia Lopez and Candelario Diaz of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Raquel Amisaday was born Monday, July 13 at North Arkansas Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Jefferson, 18 and 2 sisters, Gabriela, 15 and Alejandra, 18.
The proud grandparents are Maria Orbelinda Diaz of Salvador, Evearizto Matinez of Salvador, Louvia Audelma of Guatemala and Alfonso Lopez of Guatemala.
Camry Sutterfield
Rebecca Romine and Tyler Sutterfield of Mountain Home announce the birth of a daughter.
Camry Sutterfiled was born Sunday, July 20, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
She has 1 brother, Logan, 3.
The proud grandparents are Bill Romine, Ann Sineno, David Sutterfield and Kathy Kellem, all of Mountain Home.
Kaleb Travis Kelley
McKayla Bring Morie-Kelley and Damon Anthony Kelley of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Kaleb Travis Kelley was born Saturday, June 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
He has 1 brother, Kayden, 5.
The proud grandparents are Kelvin Kelley of Athens, Alabama; Vivan Mullins Athens, Alabama; Tigor Tansil of Cheatham County, Tennessee and Angela Tansil of Cheatham County, Tennessee.
Anthony James Colton
Dawn Colton announces the birth of a son.
Anthony James Colton was born Wednesday, July 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Paula Eli and Michael Colton.
