Aubrie Blair
Lindsey and Dylon Blair announce the birth of a daughter.
Aubrey Blair was born Thursday, Oct. 31 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Cynthia and Roland Blair of Harrison, Sharon Bell of Omaha and Terry Bell of Omaha.
Maxamilia Lee Myers
Melissa Kania and Ricky Myers of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Maxamila Lee Myers was born Wednesday, Oct. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
She has 1 brother, Damian, 11 and 2 sisters, Lidia, 12 and Gabrella, 10.
The proud grandparents are Cynthia Bennett and Bonnie Holmes, both of Berryville.
Braxxton Kopelyn Layne Moulder
Marinda and Mike Moulder of Pettigrew announce the birth of a son.
Braxxton Kopelyn Layne Moulder was born Wednesday, Oct. 30 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 7.7 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Bentley, 5 and Kentlie, 4 and one sister, Eastlynn, 2.
The proud grandparents are Dorothy Brown of Fallsville, Rick Moulder of Pettigrew and Linda Moulder of Pettigrew.
Jace Cade Dillard
Shayla Hale and Austin Dillard of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Jace Cade Dillard was born Monday, Oct. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Rylee, 8 and Barnett, 4 and one sister, Brooklyn, 7.
The proud grandparents are Steve and Cindy Hale of Berryville and Greg and Cindy Allen of Shell Knob, Mo.
Caleb James Foster
Amanda and John Foster of Green Forest announce the birth of a son.
Caleb James Foster was born Sunday, Oct. 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17.5 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Christopher, 7 and Michael,7 and one sister, Rebecca, 4.
The proud grandparents are Beatriz Liming of Berryville and Linda Blasco of Green Forest.
Rowan Kenneth Bignar
Anita and Tyler Bignar announce the birth of a son.
Rowan Kenneth Bignar was born Sunday, Oct. 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
He has 1 brother, River, 3.
The proud grandparents are Amber Zink, Shirley Morris, Kenneth DeVore and Jessica Mnich of Harrison.
Macson Dale Henry Carter
Kayla and McKhenry Carter of Lead Hill announce the birth of a son.
Macson Dale Henry Carter was born Sunday, Oct. 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 15.5 ounces.
He has 1 sister, Nevaeh, 4.
The proud grandparents are Mikel Carter of Lead Hill, Christi Couch of Bellefonte, Brandy Williams of Waldron and Ronnie Williams of Waldron.
