Colt Dean McAfee
Kesa Sisco and Dominic McAfee of Everton announce the birth of a son.
Colt Dean McAfee was born Wednesday, Oct. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Kyle and Sheron of Everton and Eldon and Kayla McAfee of Pindall.
Oaklee Skye Elliott
Halley and Forrest Elliott announce the birth of a daughter.
Oaklee Skye Elliott was born Tuesday, Sept. 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.
She has 3 brothers: River, 1; Brantley, 6 and Harper, 7 and 3 sisters: Addison, 7; Sophia, 9 and Kayden, 13.
The proud grandparents are Martha Pollock of Harrison and Donnie and Donnis Elliott of St. Joe.
Lily Mae Youngblood
Kaitlynn Sierra Youngblood announces the birth of a daughter.
Lily Mae Youngblood was born Tuesday, Sept. 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Billy and Tina Youngblood.
Hayes Winston Tepper
Morgan and Cody Tepper of Everton announce the birth of a son.
Hayes Winston Tepper was born Monday, Sept. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Danielle and Rex Cross of Western Grove, Brad Cross of Everton and Debbie and Loren Tepper of Harrison.
