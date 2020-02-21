Tessa Jane Gibbany
Anna and Devin Gibbany of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Tessa Jane Gibbany was born Saturday, Feb. 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halstead was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces.
She has 2 sisters, Lyla, 8 and Cara, 3.
The proud grandparents are Dan and Rita Lancaster of Harrison and Sherry Gibbany of Cotter.
Ivy Lauren Yancey
Emily Hanna and Ben Yancey of Marshall announce the birth of a daughter.
Ivy Lauren Yancey was born Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Willow Rose, 7.
The proud grandparents are Deborah Hanna of St. Joe, George Hanna of St. Joe and John Yancey of Marshall.
