Kheilene Cassie McBride
Kathlene and Casey McBride of Everton announce the birth of a daughter.
Kheilene Cassie McBride was born Thursday, July 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
She has 1 brother, Kheilab, 3.
The proud grandparents are Donald and Mary McBride of Everton.
Savannah Nicole Nance
Patricia Nance announces the birth of a daughter.
Savannah Nicole Nance was born Wednesday, July 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Sara Jo, 9.
The proud grandparents are Belinda and Frank Nance of St. Joe.
Noah Jensen Brown
Erin Nichole and Nathan Allan Brown announce the birth of a son.
Noah Jensen Brown was born Monday, July 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces.
He has 4 brothers: Nicolas, 13; Aiden, 7; Zaylen, 8 and Quinton, 4 and 3 sisters: Kyra, 10; Acelyn, 9 and Zoe, 5.
The proud grandparents are Jamie Patton, Shondra Brown, Jimmy Ralls, Jr. and Randy Patton.
