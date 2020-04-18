Cora Mae Swearingen
Kara and Joe Swearingen of Everton announce the birth of a daughter.
Cora Mae Swearingen was born Thursday, April 2 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
The new addition was 20.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Silas, 4 and Eli, 2.
The proud grandparents are Doug and Robin Swearingen of Jenkins, Missouri,Angela Rice of Crane, Missouri and Leo and Dianna Dye of Western Grove, Arkansas.
Adillyn Avery Sappenfield
Christy Tripp and Justin Sappenfield of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Adillyn Avery Sappenfield was born Thursday, April 9 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Danny Tripp of Harrison, Debbie Trip of Harrison and Stacy Sapppenfield of Lead Hill.
Logan Ray Parton
Kylea Standlee of Berryville and Trevor Parten of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Logan Ray Parton was born Tuesday, April 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Alisha and Zane Standlee of Berryvillle and Krystal and Bradley Parton of Berryville.
Beau River Seth Masters
Sara (Nicole) Douglass and Xxavier Seth Masters of Harrison announce the birth of a son.
Beau River Seth Masters was born Tuesday, April 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 long and weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
He has one brother, Sylis, 2.
The proud grandparents are Michael Douglass of Harrison, Nikki Cerra of Green Forest, Edgar Masters of Bergman and Mary Flager of Kimberling City, Missouri.
Lily Martin
Autumn and Justin of Mountain Home announce the birth of a daughter.
Lily Martin was born Monday, April 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces.
She has one sister, Kayelynn, 6.
The proud grandparents are Shelly Edkins of Yellville, Roger Williams of Yellville, Cindy Martin of Mountain Home and Greg Martin of Mountain Home.
Abel Ezra Nunn
Dalia Gonzdles of Everton and Timothy Jordan Nunn of Ozark, Missouri announce the birth of a son.
Abel Ezra Nunn was born Tuesday, March 31 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces.
He has one sister, Josie, 3. The proud grandparents are Julia and Maria of Everton, Cherrie and Shawn of Ozark, Missouri and Timothy of Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.