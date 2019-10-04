Connor James Lenderman
Melissa Swanson Lenderman and Jay Lenderman of Holly, Mich. announce the birth of a son.
Connor James Lenderman was born Sunday, Sept. 22 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 19 ounces.
He has one brother, Caiden, 3.
The proud grandparents are Art and Renee Swanson of Harrison and Bob and Dawn Lenderman of West Bloomfield, Mich.
James Micheal Fallon
Kellsie Smalley and James Fallon announce the birth of a son.
James Michael Fallon was born Thursday, Sept. 26 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces.
He has two sisters, Raelynn, 10 and Sophia, 5.
The proud grandparents are Robert Fallon, Susan Fallon, Aloha Doss, and JB and Stephanie Smalley of Siloam Springs.
Sadie Mae Gibbons
Addieline and Evan Gibbons announce the birth of a daugher.
Sadie Mae Gibbons was born Saturday, Sept. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds.
She has one brother, Whyatt, 2.
