Zoe Lou Keidel
Jordan and Corey Keidel announce the birth of a daughter.
Zoe Lou Keidel was born Wednesday, May 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
She has one sister, Kingslee, 5.
The proud grandparents are Tracy Jenkins and Nathan Jenkins.
Judah Trace Yancey
Doraina and Jessie Yancey announce the birth of a son.
Judah Trace Yancey was born Wednesday, May 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
He has one brother, Alexander, 8 and one sister, Charlotte, 5.
The proud grandparents are Dylan Bohannon of Berryville, Kim Bohannon of Berryville, Brenda Overturf of Fremont and James Yancey of Snowball.
August Ray King
Aubrey Watkins and Stetson King announce the birth of a daughter.
August Ray King was born Thursday, May 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and ½ inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
He has one brother, Hayzen, 3.
Devani Wayne Remondet
Shawna Remondet and Devin McIntosh announce the birth of a son.
Devani Wayne Remondet was born Monday, May 25 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Sherri Carlin, Missy Gregoire of Houma, Louisiana; Shane Remondet of Norce, Louisiana and Milton Derise of Houma, Louisiana.
