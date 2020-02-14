Ethan Hughes
MaCayla Hughes announces the birth of a son.
Ethan Hughes was born Friday, Feb. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jason and Sandra Dickey.
Lincoln Sawyer Riggins
Charlie and Sam Riggins of Everton announce the birth of a son.
Lincoln Sawyer Riggins was born Tuesday, Feb. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
He has one brother, Dillon Cole, 5.
The proud grandparents are Richard and Barbara Riggins of Everton and Doy and Cheryl Scrivner of Harrison.
Asher Wade Smith
Stephanie and Cimmaron Smith announce the birth of a son.
Asher Wade Smith was born Wednesday, Feb. 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Dayton, 6; Cameron, 5; and 6 sisters, Destiny, 18; Shannon, 14; Hailey, 13; Dana, 10; Lilly, 21 months and Karlee, 12.
The proud grandparents are Butch and Jenell Baskin of Everton and Johnny and Darlene Smith of Bergman.
Dominic Allen Reynolds
Melissa and Dustin Reynolds of Missouri announce the birth of a son.
Dominic Allen Reynolds was born Monday, Feb. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
He has 2 sisters, Madelynn, 10 and Lydia, 7.
The proud grandparents are Debra Reynolds of Brookfield, Missouri, Kerry Weston of Branson, Missouri and Glenn Weston of Branson, Missouri.
Kaylee May Whiteside
Tiffany Whiteside of Jasper and Charles Whiteside of Marshall announce the birth of a daughter.
Kaylee May Whiteside was born Monday, Feb. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Joseph, 12; Caleb, 4 and 1 sister, Cheyanne, 14.
The proud grandparents are Randy and Lanette Whiteside of Marshall, James and Suzette Huttan of Yellville and Mervin Wilson of Jasper.
Calissia Lauren Laurea Dague
Brooke Lawrence of Harrison and Chad Dague of Las Vegas, Nevada announce the birth of a daughter.
Calissia Lauren Laurea Dague was born Tuesday, Jan. 28 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Christina Moore of Jasper, David Lawrence of Mt. Judea and Robin and Rick Devault of Las Vegas, Nevada.
