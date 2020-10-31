Cal Riley Curtis
Allie and Landon Curtis announce the birth of a son.
Cal Riley Curtis was born Wednesday, Oct. 21 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Dickie McBee, Sharina Wilburn, Serena and David Wilson, Adam and Pepper Curtis of Springfield, Missouri and MaLora and Walter McElroy.
Everlee Scarlett Jones
Allison and Michael Jones of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Everlee Scarlett Jones was born Tuesday, Oct. 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces.
She has one brother, Levi, 8 and one sister, Laken, 5.
The proud grandparents are Roger and Shirley Inman of Berryville, James and Linda Jones of Berryville and Roses and Ronnie Letiolaps of Springdale.
Maverick Xavier
Sarah Danouf and Albert Salvatore of Omaha announce the birth of a son.
Maverick Xavier was born Saturday, Oct. 17 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Roy Harrelson of Omaha, Deborah Harrelson of Omaha, William Salvatore of Hollister, Missouri and Rita Salvatore of Hollister, Missouri.
Harper Ashton Hunter
Brooke and Sailor Hunter of St. Joe announce the birth of a daughter.
Harper Ashton Hunter was born Thursday, Oct. 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Kathy Hunter of St. Joe, John Hunter of St. Joe, Josh McEntire of St. Joe and Miranda Henderson of Everton.
Chloe Noel Williams
Tara and Austin Williams of Deer announce the birth of a daughter.
Chloe Noel Williams was born Monday, Oct. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
She has one brother, Timothy, 3.
The proud grandparents are Donna Royce of Mt. Judea and Delbert Williams of Deer.
Aubree Faye Norris
Kristen and Austin Norris of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Aubree Faye Norris was born Tuesday, Oct. 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 17 and 3/4 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
She has one brother, Baylor, 5.
The proud grandparents are Stacy and Joe Canoe of Watts, Oklahoma and June and Bobby Norris of Green Forest.
John Luke Steimle
Kathy and Matt Steimle of Marshall announce the birth of a son.
John Luck Steimle was born Monday, Oct. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.
He has 3 sisters: Angela, 5; Mickie, 4 and Gloria, 2.
The proud grandparents are Janice Steimle of Jackson, Missouri, Paul Bibler fo Ramer, Alabama and Jane Bibler of Ramer, Alabama.
