Harleigh Leanne Miles
Ally and Jordan Miles of Green Forest announce the birth of a daughter.
Harleigh Leanne Miles was born Tuesday, Nov 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inched long and weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Jayston, 9 and Jace, 4.
The proud grandparents are Stephanie Prentize of Berryville, Tracey Miles of Alpena and Jalee Miles of Alpena.
Cheyenne Elizabeth Holt
Julie and Aaron Holt announce the birth of a daughter.
Cheyenne Elizabeth Holt was born Friday, Nov. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Haley, 2.
The proud grandparents are David and Marcia Lemmond of Houston, Texas and Jackie and Dewey Holt of Harrison.
Elana Jane Lane
Alize Marie Thompson and Isiah Dawayne Floyd Lane announce the birth of a daughter.
Elana Jane Lane was born Tuesday, Nov. 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Emerson Rose Hoppis
Samantha Cash and Austin Hoppis announce the birth of a daughter.
Emerson Rose Hoppis was born Tuesday, Nov 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 12.1 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Kaydence, 14 months.
The proud grandparents are Tonya and Duane Hoppis of Harrison.
Emma Dannielle Davidson
Gina Fremin of Berryville announces the birth of a daughter.
Emma Dannielle Davidson was born Monday, Nov. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Wyatt, 5 and 1 sister, Alayah, 3.
The proud grandparents are Eni Fremin of Berryville and Lisa Fremin of Berryville.
