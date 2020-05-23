Johnathan Travis Malachi Ward
Darol “Ashley” Rich and Clarence “Clay” Ward of St. Joe announce the birth of a son.
Johnathan Travis Malachi Ward was born Sunday, May 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 6.3 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ladonna and John Baker of St. Joe, Brandy Herron of Green Forest and Tommy Rich of Berryville.
Preston Hayes Isom
Briana Pharr and Austin Isom of Berryville announce the birth of a son.
Preston Hayes Isom was born Thursday, May 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and10 ounces.
He has one brother, Aron, age 4.
The proud grandparents are Lisa Williams of Berryville, Shannon Davis of White Hall, Marilyn Moore of Berryville and Terry Moore of Berryville.
Kaislyn Mize
Kelsey Wright and Allen Mize of Berryville announce the birth of a daughter.
Kaislyn Mize was born Thursday, May 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
She has one sister, Haislee, age 2.
The proud grandparents are Elaine Wright of Berryville, Jan Wright of Berryville, Stacy Monroe of Karnes, Texas and Steve Monroe of Karnes, Texas.
Mia Hope Perez
Jessica Perez and Gerardo Perez-Avila of Alpena announce the birth of a daughter.
Mia Hope Perez was born Tuesday, May 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
She has 3 sisters, Alexa, age 3; Maycee, age 6 and Elena, age 1.
The proud grandparents are Jake Miles of Alpena, Tracy Miles of Alpena, Gerardo Perez of Green Forest and Roselba Perez of Green Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.