Mountain View – Grammy award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers is set to perform at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in the Mountain View on Saturday, August 24. Their performance will take place at the park’s award-winning 1,000-seat indoor music hall, Ozark Highlands Theater (Venue of the Year, Arkansas CMA Awards). Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m.
Best known for their collaboration with award-winning comedian, actor, and banjoist Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers have been a staple of the contemporary bluegrass scene for almost twenty years. The band will make their debut performance in the “Folk Music Capital” of Mountain View later this month before touring across the U.S. Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. General Reserved tickets are available for $20. Premium Reserved seats are available, while supplies last, for just $30 at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.
“It’s hard to find a genre of music more invested in the nostalgia of American life and music than bluegrass”, says Daren Dortin, Executive Producer of Ozark Highlands Radio. “Steep Canyon Rangers are pushing the boundaries of traditional bluegrass and bringing banjo and fiddle music to brand new audiences, and it’s an exciting thing to see,” says Dortin. If you like Americana, country, and bluegrass music, you won’t want to miss these guys.”
The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View hosts live music festivals and shows throughout the season (April 16-November 16) featuring Ozark musicians, celebrity performers, and a variety of bluegrass, old-time, folk, and blues groups from across the U.S. Upcoming events at the Ozark Folk Center include: August 29-31 - Grandpa & Ramona Jones Banjo Weekend featuring Harmony, The Jones Family Band, and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, September 7 - Ken & Brad Kolodner October 4 - Nick Shoulders October 5 – Compton and Newberry October 12 – Richie & Rosie October 18 – Redd Volkart and Bill Kirchen October 19 - Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie October 26 - Grammy award-winner and 8x Int’l Bluegrass Music Awards winner Becky Buller November 7-9 – Mountain View’s Fall Bluegrass Festival featuring Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Paul Williams, Lorraine Jordan, and many more November 15-17 – Arkansas CMA’s Country Fall Fest (Lineup TBA). To purchase tickets or find more info about upcoming Feature or Reserved Seating shows, visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.
Need a ride from downtown Mountain View? The park offers free shuttle rides from the court square in Mountain View every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through November 16. Their bus stop is located at the intersection of Peabody Ave. and E Washington St. (across from the Wildflower Bed & Breakfast) and is marked with a sign. Pick-up are times at 10 a.m, 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. with returning shuttles at 1:20 p.m., 5 p.m., and 9:15 p.m.
The Ozark Folk Center experience goes beyond the music theater and continues into the park's artisan Craft Village and Heritage Herb Garden. The Craft Village offers visitors a chance to connect to the natural beauty of the Ozarks while exploring more than 20 artisan shops and Heritage Herb Garden. Explore hands-on and visit with the region's most talented artists as they demonstrate their craft and create unique gifts only sold at the Ozark Folk Center.
For more information about the Skillet Restaurant, Craft Village, Music Theater, Heritage Herb Garden, or The Cabins at Dry Creek call (870) 269-3851 or visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.
The mission of the Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way through artisan Crafts, Music, and the Heritage Herb Garden.
