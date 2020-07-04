Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc. (BMRHC) honored Mr. Gary Linn, founding board member, at their June 24 board meeting. Mr. Linn passed away April 12. He is survived by his wife, Laura, and son Andrew. Mr. Linn served on the board of directors as Chairman for many years, and remained a board member until his passing. Ms. Bronwyn King, also a founding board member, related the story of how community members submitted a HRSA grant application in 1992 and again in 1993 before receiving funding to open a 501(c)3 non-profit Federally Qualified Community Health Center in 1994. Ms. King stated that Mr. Gary Linn had been instrumental in obtaining the grant and keeping board members on track. Founding board members were Gary Linn, Bronwyn King, Mary Jane Allen, Kenny Campbell, Mike Baker, Joe Vincent, Melanie Campbell, Sharon Daniel, Audie DePriest and Bruce Morris.
BMRHC has grown from one clinic in Marshall to 12 medical and 3 dental clinics in nine counties throughout Northwest and North Central Arkansas.
Ms. Donna Samples, Board Chair, honored Ms. Laura Linn with a plaque in remembrance of the service
Gary committed to through the years. Ms. Linn stated that her husband was passionate about people
and reaching the medically underserved communities.
Mr. Gary Linn will be missed by his BMRHC family.
