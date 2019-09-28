During the school year, retired Arkansas school employees, certified or non-certified, are invited to the Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) monthly luncheons the first Tuesday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant, Harrison. After lunch Sept. 3. President Charles Adair “rang the bell” to call the meeting to order and welcomed 23 members and 4 guests. Amy Young gave the invocation with special prayer for the family of Les Upton, past president, who died that morning. Carl Bear, non-certified retiree, led the pledge of allegiance.
Guest speaker, Sherry Bishop, is a retired educator from North Arkansas College where she taught web design and authored or coauthored forty-seven textbooks. Bishop and her late husband, Don, loved to travel. She shared her exciting slide program of her trip to “Antarctica—The Canary in the Coal Mine”. Bishop’s beautiful photos of birds, seals, penguins, whales, the ship, research stations, and icebergs gave the group many “WOW! Moments”. Only eight to ten ships with a limit of 200 passengers can visit Antarctica a year with strict rules not to touch anything.
Her interesting descriptions of all aspects of her trip included Antarctica quotes by famous people. Her statement, “I was awestruck by the colors, the shades of blue in this quiet area dedicated to peace and science,” reveals a perfect pattern for our world today. She recommended James McClintock’s book, “Lost Antarctica – Adventures in a Disappearing Land”. He is an authority on the effects of climate change on marine life in Antarctica and worked at the Palmer Research Station. He served with young man on the Conservation Board who is in charge of Baker’s Prairie burns. In closing, Bishop stressed consciousness of our carbon foot print we leave behind. Her presentation makes you want to go there!
Dr. Adair conducted a short business meeting. Linda Mathis gave the treasurer’s report encouraging everyone to pay their annual dues of $15. Lavonne Martin reported condolence correspondence sent to families of Sondra Rabone-Harrison Junior High; Ron Lowery and Rose Horn-Western Grove; Jerome Redding-Alpena and retirement cards to Cathy Jones and Kathy Sparks-Western Grove.
Amy Young encouraged members to log volunteer hours monthly on the back page of their yearbook and distributed a list of acceptable Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA) volunteer hours. She also gave a report on the Boone County Imagination Library which has 1186 preschool children (birth to five years old) currently enrolled in Boone County and 1172 children graduated from the program since August, 2014. Donations of $30 funds one year of books sent monthly to one child. Send donations to Boone County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 1532, Harrison, Ark 72602. Young thanks everyone for their interest and support.
Legislative Chair, Claude Whited, referred to an ARTA Newsletter article explaining AR Benefits medical insurance is a secondary Medicare insurance, not a supplement, and the need to check before any medical procedure is performed making sure it is covered. Secretary Beverly Bear reported Carl Bear and Whited will deliver the “Dictionary Project” dictionaries to third graders at Western Grove, Mount Judea, and Deer during September.
Before adjourning, Adair encouraged everyone to join ARTA, our lobbying group, of which we are an affiliate. Two important dates to remember: Oct. 22, a Legislative meeting at Mountain Home to talk about retirement systems and Oct. 29 is the Annual ARTA Convention at Benton. Our next luncheon is Tuesday, Oct. 1, with Matt Hughes as our guest. He will give the latest updates on insurance and answer questions. If you have not paid your local dues of $15, you may send to Linda Mathis, treasurer, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.