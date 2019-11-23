Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) annual Thanksgiving potluck was 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the 1st Christian Church. As attendees gathered, Mary Purselley played piano selections for enjoyable entertainment. President Charles Adair opened the monthly luncheon ringing the school bell and welcomed 23 members and seven guests. Leah West gave the invocation and Adair led the pledge of allegiance.
Following the meal, Adair introduced guest speaker North Arkansas College (NAC) President Dr. Randy Esters who is originally from Louisiana, the father of five children, and also a Methodist lay minister. In seventh grade, he decided he wanted to be a teacher. He always liked kids and taught 7-12th grade science. Recalling memories of his life, Esters spoke on the difference between “Being Thankful”, a feeling, and “Being Grateful”, an action.
“Being thankful grows into being grateful. Teachers master the art of gratefulness; we give back. Kids take a piece of us with them. We teach the future!” To show levels of being grateful, he related to his African mission trip to Gora Gora stressing “the need to help the people learn to feed themselves; teach them to be grateful.” In closing, Esters said “Retired teachers are masters at the art of being grateful. Plan each day to thank someone for something they did.” He also challenged each retiree to “Be content, seek things to be thankful for and thankfulness turns to the heart of gratitude!”
Following Esters, Adair introduced Dr. Rick Massengale who became NAC Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs July 1st from positions at Arkansas Tech and University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. His grandparents are from Alpena, he is the father of seven children, and described himself as a “Dreamer” with a passion for Cyber Security. He is excited about the good going on out at the college.
“Retired teachers have a lot to give. Esters inspires changes; Kids need direction”; and he encourages teachers to “never stop teaching or let anyone get in your way” as his grandmother once told him. He invited everyone to come visit him and he will give a tour of the school. He wants to build a list of available volunteers and related numerous ways we could work with the students or even be a mentor to talk to those who need direction and encouragement for their future. In closing, he said, “They are launching new programs with lots of cool stuff going on!”
Dr. Adair conducted a brief business meeting. He thanked everyone for the delicious food they provided and thanked Gina Booth for delivering the canned goods and paper products members brought for the Christian Food Room Pantry in Jasper. He also welcomed Peggy Upton telling her about Correspondence Chair, Lavonne Martin, reading a beautiful oration on the life of her husband, Les, at the Oct. luncheon.
Secretary Beverly Bear reminded members the minutes are on Facebook and the Harrison Daily Times. She thanked Dr. Estes for his inspirational talk giving him her gratitude for his positive contribution to our community as President of the college. Linda Mathis gave the treasurer’s report.
Adair and Claude Whited, Legislative Chair, attended the Regional meeting October 22 at Mountain Home with state legislative members, Senator Bill Sample and Representative Les Warren. Adair’s encouraging report was a message from Sample and Warren that no state retirement systems will be combined which means the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System (ATRS) will continue to be separate with our own elected Board
Nov. birthdays celebrated were Amy Young and West. Door prize winners who received a “Blessed” decorative pumpkin were Peggy Upton, Louise Spradlin, and Young.
If you have not paid your local dues of $15, send payment to Linda Mathis, treasurer, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or pay at any monthly luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.