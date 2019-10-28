Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) annual Thanksgiving luncheon is Tuesday, Nov. 5 1st Christian Church, 11:15 a.m. Meat, gravy, rolls & drinks are provided. Share your favorite potluck vegetable dish, salad, or dessert. Bring canned goods & paper products for the Christian Food Room Pantry in Jasper. Dr. Randy Esters, North Arkansas College President, will speak on “Giving Thanks”. All area education retirees and guests, certified and non-certified, are encouraged to attend.

