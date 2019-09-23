Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) luncheon is Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant. Guest speaker is Matt Hughes who will give the latest updates on our insurance and answer questions. All area education retirees, certified and non-certified, are encouraged to attend.
