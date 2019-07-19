1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

1,000 Books before kindergarten

Crysta and Koda Teague have just completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Boone County Library. We are so excited for them! The Boone County Library offers a free program for children not yet in Kindergarten. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is an opportunity for parents to bond with their children through reading, as well as promoting reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers. 1,000 books seems like a lot, but it is very possible to accomplish this goal. Reading just three books a day will help you reach the goal in just one year! Registering is simple, just stop by the children's department and grab a log to get started today! For every 100 books read, your child will receive one free book. We would love to have your child be a part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.