Crysta and Koda Teague have just completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Boone County Library. We are so excited for them! The Boone County Library offers a free program for children not yet in Kindergarten. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is an opportunity for parents to bond with their children through reading, as well as promoting reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers. 1,000 books seems like a lot, but it is very possible to accomplish this goal. Reading just three books a day will help you reach the goal in just one year! Registering is simple, just stop by the children's department and grab a log to get started today! For every 100 books read, your child will receive one free book. We would love to have your child be a part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman says alligator spotted in Lake Harrison
- Latricia Ann Randall
- Stone County deputy killed
- Rec center proposed; special council meeting Thursday night
- Boone County Jail roster from July 1 - 8
- Harrison School Board approves personnel moves
- Sondra Rabone
- Ulys Ray Youngblood
- Council discusses problems with mayor; citizen asks about recall petition
- Debbie Horton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.