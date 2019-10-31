John E. Forrest inducted into Boone County History Hall of Fame
The Boone County Historical and Railroad Society held a Halloween Monday Bash on Oct. 28 at the Quality Inn Convention Center.
The dinner was catered by Western Sizzlin and those in attendance were treated with a visit from Boone County’s past—Capt. James Townsend “Town” Hopper, played by Jim Gresham. “Town” gave a speech outlining the history of Boone County.
The next presentation was “The Last Thing He Said Was…” by author Abby Burnett. Burnett shared some of her findings as she explored the cemeteries of Arkansas and Tennessee. The talk featured stories about the strangest, funniest and lively last words found on tombstones.
The evening concluded with the induction of John E. Forrest into the Boone County History Hall of Fame. Mr. Forrest and his wife JoAnn have made many contributions and volunteered many hours for the BCHM. Following the death of his wife, Mr. Forrest made a significant donation to the Boone County Historical and Railroad Society for the purchase of the John E. Forrest Archival Center to insure the preservation of Boone County History.
