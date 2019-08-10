From the Boone County Library Children’s Department

*Young Adult Programs are for ages 12 to 18, Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

After school Programs are for ages 6 to 12, Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Story Time is for ages 3 to 5, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Toddle Time is for ages birth to 3 years, Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Backpack Program

at Harrison Junior High

Come on out for a day of free family

fun! There will be free food,

inflatables, and activities.

Wednesday, August 7

at 10a.m.

Story Time w/ Miss Irene

Story Time resumes this week. If you have a

child or grandchild who is 3 to 5 years, this

weekly program would be perfect for them!

Thursday, August 8

at 10 a.m.

Toddle Time w/ Miss Irene

Toddle Time resumes this week. If you

have a child or grandchild who is 0 to 3

years, this weekly program would be

perfect for them!

August 20 at 4 p.m.

"Yummy Snacks:

You Can Make!"

This program will show your child how they

can make their own after school snacks,

without using the oven.

August 22 at 4 p.m.

"What's In YOUR Water?"

This educational video presentation will

show us exactly what is in the water that

we drink.

August 27 at 4 p.m.

D.I.Y. Yarn Chandeliers

With just a few craft supplies, you can

make this cool decoration for your

bedroom. Supplies are provided.

August 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Secret Life of Pets 2:

Movie Showing

Rated PG. 86 minutes.

Popcorn and drinks provided.

Adult Programs

August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Evening Book Club

This month's discussion will cover

"The Book of Polly" by Kathy Hepinstall

August 6 at 5:30 p.m.

County Fair Readiness

Workshop

w/ the Master Gardeners

If you intend to enter one of your plants in to

the fair, you will not want to miss this

informative program. The Master Gardeners

will tell us what to expect and how to enter.

August 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Consider this a chance to

relax after work, or to socialize with

members of the community. We ask that

you simply bring yourself, creativity, and

conversation.

August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The Rogue's Den Game Night:

"Betrayal at Baldur's Gate"

This is one of the many games The Rogues Den

offers for play in their store. Come play or

watch a game of adventure and mystery!

August 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Resume Building

Looking to apply for a job? Want to update your

resume? Have a librarian show you how! We will

be using EBSCO Learning Express' "Job and

Career Accelerator" from our website's

homepage. Limited tablets will be available for

demonstration. Please bring your phone, tablet,

or computer.

August 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Healthy Cooking Class

Join us as we learn to create healthier

alternative meals.

August 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Noon Book Club

This month's discussion will cover "Anatomy

of a Scandal" by Sarah Vaughan.

August 22 at 5:30 p.m

DIY Home Cleaning Products

August 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo National River Partners

"Wetland and Stream

Mitigation for ArDOT Projects"

August 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Mandala CD Art

People of the Past

National Aviation Day:

a national observation that celebrates the development

of aviation. In this segment of our newsletter we honor

two pioneer aviators from Arkansas.

Born: 10 June 1898

Valley Springs, Boone County, Arkansas

Died: 17 November 1978

Muskogee, Oklahoma

Parents: Ben and Betty (Garner) Rowland

Sister: Lucile Rowland

Spouse: Mary Weldon Rowland

Rowland’s career as a pilot began in 1917 during the

Mexican Border conflict. When America entered World

War I he was stationed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, TX

from that time on it was onward and upward for him in

aviation. Rowland enlisted in the Air Force before Pearl

Harbor and served four years as a major. He associated

with Col. Charles A. Lindbergh to open the first air

passenger service to Mexico City. In 1928 he won the

Transcontinental Air Race from New York to Los Angles,

California. Before this he had won a number of aerial

races. During his 50 year career he did air racing,

barnstorming, instructing, helicopter pilot, and testing of

planes. Yet, he always called Harrison home.

Louise McPhetridge Thaden

Born: 12 November 1905

Bentonville, Arkansas

Died: 9 November 1979

High Point, North Carolina

Parents: Roy and Edna

(Hobbs) McPhetridge

Spouse: Herbert Von Thaden

Children: William and Patricia

Thaden grew up in Benton County, Arkansas and

attended the University of Arkansas in

Fayetteville. Leaving college she went to

Wichita, Kansas and found work in sales for

Walter Beech of Beech Aircraft. Flying lessons

were part of her salary. Thaden became a major

figure in aviation befriending and also

competing with Amelia Earhart and Poncho

Barnes. Thaden won the first Women’s Air Derby

in 1929. In 1936 she won the Bendix Trophy Race,

this was the first year women were allowed to

compete with men. Thaden was recipient of the

highest honor given to women in aviation, the

Harmon Trophy. Earl Rowland’s sister, Lucile,

stated “Earl always said she (Louise Thaden) was

the best flyer of all the women.”

