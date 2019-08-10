From the Boone County Library Children’s Department
*Young Adult Programs are for ages 12 to 18, Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
After school Programs are for ages 6 to 12, Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Story Time is for ages 3 to 5, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time is for ages birth to 3 years, Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Saturday, August 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Backpack Program
at Harrison Junior High
Come on out for a day of free family
fun! There will be free food,
inflatables, and activities.
Wednesday, August 7
at 10a.m.
Story Time w/ Miss Irene
Story Time resumes this week. If you have a
child or grandchild who is 3 to 5 years, this
weekly program would be perfect for them!
Thursday, August 8
at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time w/ Miss Irene
Toddle Time resumes this week. If you
have a child or grandchild who is 0 to 3
years, this weekly program would be
perfect for them!
August 20 at 4 p.m.
"Yummy Snacks:
You Can Make!"
This program will show your child how they
can make their own after school snacks,
without using the oven.
August 22 at 4 p.m.
"What's In YOUR Water?"
This educational video presentation will
show us exactly what is in the water that
we drink.
August 27 at 4 p.m.
D.I.Y. Yarn Chandeliers
With just a few craft supplies, you can
make this cool decoration for your
bedroom. Supplies are provided.
August 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Secret Life of Pets 2:
Movie Showing
Rated PG. 86 minutes.
Popcorn and drinks provided.
Adult Programs
August 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Evening Book Club
This month's discussion will cover
"The Book of Polly" by Kathy Hepinstall
August 6 at 5:30 p.m.
County Fair Readiness
Workshop
w/ the Master Gardeners
If you intend to enter one of your plants in to
the fair, you will not want to miss this
informative program. The Master Gardeners
will tell us what to expect and how to enter.
August 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Coffee & Coloring
Consider this a chance to
relax after work, or to socialize with
members of the community. We ask that
you simply bring yourself, creativity, and
conversation.
August 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The Rogue's Den Game Night:
"Betrayal at Baldur's Gate"
This is one of the many games The Rogues Den
offers for play in their store. Come play or
watch a game of adventure and mystery!
August 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Resume Building
Looking to apply for a job? Want to update your
resume? Have a librarian show you how! We will
be using EBSCO Learning Express' "Job and
Career Accelerator" from our website's
homepage. Limited tablets will be available for
demonstration. Please bring your phone, tablet,
or computer.
August 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Healthy Cooking Class
Join us as we learn to create healthier
alternative meals.
August 21 at 12:00 p.m.
Noon Book Club
This month's discussion will cover "Anatomy
of a Scandal" by Sarah Vaughan.
August 22 at 5:30 p.m
DIY Home Cleaning Products
August 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo National River Partners
"Wetland and Stream
Mitigation for ArDOT Projects"
August 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Mandala CD Art
People of the Past
National Aviation Day:
a national observation that celebrates the development
of aviation. In this segment of our newsletter we honor
two pioneer aviators from Arkansas.
Born: 10 June 1898
Valley Springs, Boone County, Arkansas
Died: 17 November 1978
Muskogee, Oklahoma
Parents: Ben and Betty (Garner) Rowland
Sister: Lucile Rowland
Spouse: Mary Weldon Rowland
Rowland’s career as a pilot began in 1917 during the
Mexican Border conflict. When America entered World
War I he was stationed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, TX
from that time on it was onward and upward for him in
aviation. Rowland enlisted in the Air Force before Pearl
Harbor and served four years as a major. He associated
with Col. Charles A. Lindbergh to open the first air
passenger service to Mexico City. In 1928 he won the
Transcontinental Air Race from New York to Los Angles,
California. Before this he had won a number of aerial
races. During his 50 year career he did air racing,
barnstorming, instructing, helicopter pilot, and testing of
planes. Yet, he always called Harrison home.
Louise McPhetridge Thaden
Born: 12 November 1905
Bentonville, Arkansas
Died: 9 November 1979
High Point, North Carolina
Parents: Roy and Edna
(Hobbs) McPhetridge
Spouse: Herbert Von Thaden
Children: William and Patricia
Thaden grew up in Benton County, Arkansas and
attended the University of Arkansas in
Fayetteville. Leaving college she went to
Wichita, Kansas and found work in sales for
Walter Beech of Beech Aircraft. Flying lessons
were part of her salary. Thaden became a major
figure in aviation befriending and also
competing with Amelia Earhart and Poncho
Barnes. Thaden won the first Women’s Air Derby
in 1929. In 1936 she won the Bendix Trophy Race,
this was the first year women were allowed to
compete with men. Thaden was recipient of the
highest honor given to women in aviation, the
Harmon Trophy. Earl Rowland’s sister, Lucile,
stated “Earl always said she (Louise Thaden) was
the best flyer of all the women.”
