Boone County Library Dec. Newsletter
Christmas at the Library-Merry Christmas from the Boone County Library! We have plenty of festivities at the library this month to celebrate the holidays. You are invited to join us.
Music on the Mezzanine-Local students will be ringing in the holidays with carols at the library. Join us for some holiday cheer.
Dec. 3 12:30 p.m.-Harrison Middle School Choir
Dec. 11 10:30 a.m.-Alpena students
Dec. 17 10:30 a.m.-Valley Springs second graders
Children’s Programs
Dec. 3 4 p.m.- Arkansas Game and Fish Council will teach young adults about mammals in Arkansas.
Dec. 5 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-Movie showing of short film How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming.
Dec. 10 4 p.m.-Build your own sugar cube igloo.
Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.-Visit with Santa! Bring your camera for a photo.
Dec. 19 4 p.m.-Craft a Christmas ornament with slime.
Story time will be held on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time will be held on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.
Adult Programs
Dec. 3 5:30 p.m.-Craft a Christmas ornament for your tree with old book pages.
Dec. 5 5:30 p.m.-Evening Book Club Christmas Party at Devito's. We will discuss "I Was Anastasia" by Ariel Lawhon.
Dec. 10 5:15 p.m.Double-dog dare you to join us for "A Christmas" Story movie showing
Dec. 18 11:30 a.m. Noon Book Club Christmas Party at patron home. We will discuss "The Story of Arthur
Truluv" by Elizabeth Berg.
Dec. 19 5:30 p.m. Paint a cheery holiday snowman for your home or to give as a gift. Limited to 24 patrons. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 26 5:30 p.m. Play bingo to win books and other great prizes.
Food for Fines-Food for Fines continues through Dec. 23. Bring in non-perishable food item donations to clear your overdue library fines. Each item covers up to $1 of fines. Items will be donated to area food pantries
to help those in need.
People of the Past
Terry Otto Pillow
Born: 31 March 1918, Boone County, Ark.
Died: 24 March 1977, Boone County, Ark.
Burial: Grubb Springs Cemetery
Parents: Otto & Walsie (Terry) Pillow
Spouse: Julia Zurga
Children: Albert Edward and Linda
Religion: First Christian Church
Pillow was a businessman and a well know religious song writer. He played, taught, wrote,and sang gospel music for 40 years. He had his first piano lesson with the late gospel song writer, Albert Brumley, who wrote I’ll Fly Away. Pillow featured two of the songs he wrote on his 1970 album, Singin’ Time with Terry Pillow and The Ozarkadians, "It Seems I See the Light" and "I’m Sailing on the Wings of Love." To learn more of the Pillow family, visit the Boone County Library Genealogy Department.
Boone County Genealogy Department hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (870) 741-5913
Boone County Genealogical Society meetings are held at the library the second Thursday
of each month at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend.
